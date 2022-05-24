Tata Steel says govt's export tax decision could alter output targets

-
ALSO READ
Economic fragmentation to have a dire impact: World Economic Forum
WEF summit: World economy has 'buffer' against recession, says Gopinath
WEF 2022: India on top for trust in domestic companies, says study
WEF summit: More forecast downgrades possible, no recession, says IMF
India set to be leader in green hydrogen: Petroleum Minister Puri at Davos
-
By Aditya Kalra
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - India's Tata Steel is concerned New Delhi's sudden decision to impose an export tax on some steel products could force it to review its production targets, if the levy remains in place for a long time, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.
India imposed an export tax of 15% on some steel products over the weekend, at a time steelmakers are looking to make up for tepid local demand by increasing market share in Europe, where the Ukraine conflict has hit supplies.
The taxes were part of a series of measures India has taken to rein in retail inflation, which has hit eight-year highs. But India's top steelmakers body has warned the new duty will "adversely impact" mills that have been aiming to boost exports and widen global market share.
T. V. Narendran, chief executive of India's biggest steelmaker by revenue, said that while Tata Steel understood the inflationary concerns, such measures can hit the steel industry over the longer term.
Tata Steel has plans to double its capacity from around 20 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 40 mtpa in India, but Narendran said it had baked in an assumption that 10-15% of that would be exported.
"If there is a long-term direction that exports of steel will be discouraged, then we'll have to take a call - then you will only build as much capacity as you need for the domestic market," Narendran told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.
"Whether we need to be at 40 million or 35 million, we will decide ... In the medium-to-long term, India should encourage exports," he added.
As part of industry delegations, Tata Steel will hold talks with the government to "find a common ground" which addresses New Delhi's concerns as well as the industry's, Narendran added.
Tata Steel also has operations in Europe, where it says it is one of the largest steel producers after buying Anglo-Dutch Corus Group for 6.2 billion pounds in 2007, but Narendran said India was its best performing business in terms of profitability.
"Our growth ambitions will be fulfilled best in India."
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in Davos; Additional reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Alexander Smith)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU