JU students lift gherao, Pro-VC leaves campus after 72 hrs

University left the campus after 72 hours, after agitating students lifted a demanding a tripartite meeting on holding students' union elections.

Members of (AFSU), (SFSU) and Faculty of (FETSU) started an indefinite sit-in outside Ghosh's office to press for their demand on Friday evening.

A member of the University Teachers' Association (JUTA) said the Pro-VC left the campus around 7 pm after sending a letter to the Higher department requesting immediate steps to convene a tripartite meeting of the university, students and the government for facilitating students' union polls in the institution at the earliest.

AFSU said, "We have let the Pro-VC to leave the campus as he was not feeling well. But we will continue our sit-in for another 72 hours till there is concrete assurances about holding the tripartite talks at the earliest."



Students' union election was not held at the university for the past two years.

said on Sunday, "students' election process cannot be initiated solely for one institution."



The said a bill for forming students council in higher educational institutions, replacing students union elections, had been passed in over a year back.

The university formed a six-member committee, which included four deans, to look into the circumstances behind the heckling of VC Suranjan Das during the agitation by students on February 19, told

The JU authorities also formed a three-member panel to probe allegations of harassment of left wing students, some of them physically challenged, "during an agitation on February 19 and also on previous occasions," the JUTA said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)