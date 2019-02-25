Teenager held for raping minor girl

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped Monday by a 15-year-old youth at Barondha village in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said.

The incident occurred this morning when the accused, a student of class 8, allegedly lured the victim under some pretext to an agriculture field and raped her, a police officer said.

The girl later narrated the incident to her mother, said

He said efforts were made by the local panchayat to settle the matter between the families of the accused and the victim.

However, police were informed, following which the girl was admitted in a government hospital, he said.

The accused teenager was detained on the charges of rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the said, adding that he will be produced before a competent court Tuesday.

