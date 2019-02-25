Transgender becomes spokesperson of Vanchit Bahujan front

Disha Pinky Shaikh, a transgender social worker, beams with hope that her appointment as a spokesperson of the Prakash Ambedkar and AIMIM-led front will ensure that voice of her community will be heard by society.
Shaikh's appointment was announced on February 23, days after Apsara Reddy became first transgender woman to be appointed as general secretary of the All India Mahila Congress.
Her new role was announced at the rally of the Vanchit Bahujan Vikas Aghadi here, which was addressed by Dalit leader and B R Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
"My gender was hardly discussed in the society for a long time. I hope with this appointment, our voice will get heard. I am thankful to Ambedkar for this opportunity," said Shaikh.
Though some people from my community got elected in various elections, but transgenders need better representation, Shaikh reasoned.
Ambedkar and Owaisi have forged the Aghadi to contest upcoming elections in alliance in Maharashtra.
