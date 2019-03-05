JU VC refuses to comment on students' union election

University Vice Chancellor Prof Tuesday refused to comment on the holding of students' union election in the

Das who was on leave after he was heckled during a protest by students on February 19 and hospitalised for two days, resumed his duties on Tuesday and held discussion with teachers and students union representatives on academic issues.

Das told reporters he has nothing new to comment when asked about his views on holding students' union polls at the earliest as demanded by the (AFSU), (SFSU) and Faculty of (FETSU).

"I don't have anything to comment on this issue today," he said



Pro-VC Pradip Kumar Ghosh had on February 25 sent a letter to the Higher department requesting it to facilitate a tripartite discussion among the university, students and the higher department on the issue of students' union polls.

The VC had earlier maintained the JU cannot take any decision on its own about holding the students union polls and any decision on this issue can only be taken by the government.

