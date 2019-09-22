Judy Garland was my childhood hero: Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger says she looked up to screen icon Judy Garland as a child.

The actor's titular performance in the biopic "Judy" is garnering major Oscar buzz for best actress.

"Nobody was prettier, nobody sang prettier... the adventures she had, (she was) my childhood hero, absolutely," Zellweger told Variety.

The actor transformed into the legendary actor not just physically but also vocally.

Opening about how she mastered Garland's voice, she said, "Instead of thinking about the inimitable, extraordinary quality of her voice, I just looked at it methodically and broke it down stylistically and tried to approach it that way to learn this style of singing to, like, just become familiar with the characteristics of her style that are definitively, uniquely Judy and go from there."



"And then of course, you know, learn how to make those notes come out of my face like they never had before," she added.

Zellweger may be billed to earn her fourth Oscar nomination for her work on the film, but she said she could care less about the predictions.

"I forget about all that stuff because in between these little (red carpet) things, I'm busy taking care of my dogs and starting a company... I don't really have the luxury of sitting around and worrying too much.

"And you know, I got what I wanted from this experience and this shared sort of celebration of Judy that we had over the past couple of years and the rest of it is not really any of my business," Zellweger said.

"Judy" is slated to be released on September 27.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)