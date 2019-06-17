Liza Minnelli says Judy Garland would have "laughed" at Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

While the whole world praised for her performance in 'A Star Is Born', co-starring Bradley Cooper, revealed that her late mother and legendary would have cracked up at in the film.

Minnelli spoke about what Garland would have thought about as her successor in the Cooper directed remake of the film.

"She would have laughed!" Minnelli said, giggling herself as she predicted her mother's reaction during an interview with Tonight, reported Page Six.

Still, Minnelli said that her mother would have given Gaga's take on Garland's 1954 film a chance while watching it.

"And then she would have gotten into it. I can hear her saying, 'OK, let's go! Great to the end!'" she said, still laughing.

She was all praises for Renee Zellweger, who is gearing up to play the role of Garland in the biopic titled 'Judy' due later this year, calling her a "wonderful"

However, she still voiced her concerns about the Rupert Goold-directed feature, which is based on Peter Quilter's musical drama about her mother titled, 'End of the Rainbow'.

"I just hope they don't do what they always do. That's all I've got to say," she said.

Garland, who passed away in 1969 at the age of 47 from an accidental barbiturate overdose, starred as in the first remake of 'A Star Is Born' in 1954, reported

Gaga, who played the role of Ally in Cooper's directorial debut, marked the arrival of the fourth version of the cinematic story.

Like Garland, the 'Shallow' earned an nomination for her acting chops.

'Judy' will follow the late star's life a year before her accidental overdose. The film will hit the big screens on September 27, this year.

