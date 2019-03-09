Julie Andrews to be presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival

Veteran Julie Andrews, the star of classic movies such as "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music", will be honoured with for Lifetime Achievement at the 76th edition of

The award will be presented to the 83-year-old during the festival, which will run from August 28 to September 7 this year.

"I'm so honoured to have been selected as this year's recipient of for Lifetime Achievement. The has long been recognised as one of the world's most esteemed international film festivals.

"I thank the Biennale for this acknowledgement of my work and I look forward to being in that beautiful city in September for this very special occasion," Andrews said in a statement.

Recalling Andrews' work on 1960's "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music", director said the always took on the roles "that were diverse, dramatic, provocative and imbued with scathing irony".

"This is the well-deserved recognition of an extraordinary career which has admirably parsed popular success with artistic ambition, without ever bowing to facile compromises," he added.

The decision was made by the , chaired by Paolo Baratta, based on the recommendation of Barbera.

