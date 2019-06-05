Visva Bharati University not to organise Pous Mela

-
The Visva Bharati University has decided not to organise the annual Pous Mela, an official of the central varsity said.
The Pous Mela is an annual fair which is held in Santiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum district in the month of December and draws lakhs of people.
"It is not possible for an educational institution like Visva Bharati to organise such a big event like the Pous Mela in a manner directed by the National Green Tribunal and other authorities," Anirban Sarkar, PRO, Visva Bharati said on Tuesday.
The decision not to organise the mela was taken in a meeting attended by the vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, registrar and other members of the Santiniketan Trust, he said.
The meeting decided that the Santiniketan Trust will organise the Pous Mela instead of the Central university, Sarkar added.
