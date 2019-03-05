JUST IN
Justice S A Bobde nominated as Executive Chairman of NALSA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court judge Justice S A Bobde was on Tuesday nominated as Executive Chairman of the National Legal Service Authority.

At present, Justice A K Sirki heads the authority. He will retire on Wednesday and Justice Bobde will take over on Thursday, a notification said.

National Legal Services Authority of India is mandated to provide free legal services to the needy. It also organises Lok Adalats for speedy resolution of civil cases.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 18:00 IST

