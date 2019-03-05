Justice S A Bobde nominated as Executive Chairman of NALSA

-
Supreme Court judge Justice S A Bobde was on Tuesday nominated as Executive Chairman of the National Legal Service Authority.
At present, Justice A K Sirki heads the authority. He will retire on Wednesday and Justice Bobde will take over on Thursday, a notification said.
National Legal Services Authority of India is mandated to provide free legal services to the needy. It also organises Lok Adalats for speedy resolution of civil cases.
