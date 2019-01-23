French watchdog sounds alert over chemicals in diapers

A French public health watchdog issued a warning Wednesday about the risks of several found in disposable nappies, particularly artificial perfumes, leading the government to demand that manufacturers withdraw them from their products.

The Anses health body stressed there was no medical study which had proved health problems caused by disposable diapers.

But "we cannot exclude a risk... because we have recorded some substances that are above healthy limits," the of the Agency for Food, and Safety (Anses), Gerard Lasfargues, told AFP.

The identified in the study -- described as the first of its kind -- include two artificial perfumes as well as other complex that are refined from oil, and potentially dangerous dioxins.

The called a meeting of nappy manufacturers on Wednesday morning and gave them 15 days to remove the products identified by the watchdog.

"I want to reassure parents: Anses says that there is no immediate risk for the health of our children," said after the meeting.

"Obviously we should continue putting nappies on our babies. We've been doing that for at least 50 years," she said, while adding that the report does not exclude "a health risk for children in the long term".

"That's why as a precaution we want to protect our children from possible effects," said Buzyn, who met the manufacturers along with the economy and environmental ministers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pampers, which belongs to US group Procter & Gamble, said its diapers "are safe and have always been so." Scientists working for Anses tested 23 types of nappies in real-life conditions as they were worn by children, which it said was a world first.

"We calculated the amount (of chemicals) absorbed, calculated according to the time a nappy is worn, the number of nappies worn by babies, up to 36 months, and then we compared the results with toxicology standards," Lasfargues said.

An average baby in wears 3,800 to 4,800 nappies, Lasfargues said, with the potentially found even in products marketed as environmentally friendly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)