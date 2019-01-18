Karnataka CM wants Bharat Ratna for Tumakuru seer Shivakumara

on Friday said the should confer the on Tumakuru Siddaganga mutt's 111-year-old pontiff

"I had recommended for Swami in 2006 itself for his good work. If necessary, we will meet to grant the award to Swami," Kumaraswamy told the media here.

The Swami, who has been in and out of hospitals lately due to advanced age, is currently being treated at the Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru, about 70 km northwest of Bengaluru.

Known among his followers as a walking god and an incarnation of 12th century social reformer Basava, the Lingayat seer is also the of the which runs about 125 educational institutions in the state -- from engineering colleges to business schools.

Kumaraswamy said he had recommended the Swami's name to the for the highest civilian award 13 years ago when he was the heading the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition.

The BJP's state unit also said that the party would request the to confer the award on the seer.

"His Holiness is a remarkable personality and has positively impacted crores of lives through his outstanding service. The entire nation is praying for his speedy recovery and good health," Modi had tweeted earlier.

Thousands of followers and students have gathered outside the mutt in Tumakuru, praying for the pontiff's health.

