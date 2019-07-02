Kaley Cuoco signs new overall deal with Warner Bros TV

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has struck an exclusive deal with Warner Bros Television, days after the beloved CBS sitcom came to an end.

According to Variety, the actor has signed a multi-year overall agreement with the studio which includes a new podcast deal for her production banner Yes, Norman Productions, a featuring role in a potential WarnerMedia series, and a talent holding provision for her future acting services.

The series from WarnerMedia is "The Flight Attendant," a thriller based on the novel by bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

Cuoco is also attached to executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, Suzanne McCormack. "Supernatural" producer Steve Yockey will adapt the novel.

The actor, who became a household name as Penny on "Big Bang", optioned the thriller series. The show has been in development since her signing the initial podcast deal with the studio in 2017.

"I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn't be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship. They're stuck with me now," Cuoco said.

She is backing the upcoming Warner BrosAnimation series "Harley Quinn" under her Yes, Norman Productions banner.

Currently set to debut on the DC Universe streaming platform, Cuoco will also lend voice to the title character, while also serving as an executive producer on the half-hour adult series.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)