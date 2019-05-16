JUST IN
Business Standard

Kamala Harris open to reforming Supreme Court

AP  |  Washington 

Kamala Harris says she is "open" to a debate over reforming the Supreme Court.

Campaigning in New Hampshire on Wednesday, the Democratic presidential candidate and California senator said she'd consider increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court. She said she'd also consider term limits and limiting the number of nominees a president can put forward.

Her comments come after Alabama approved a ban on nearly all abortions, a move that's part of a larger effort by conservatives to press the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Harris and other Democratic presidential candidates have roundly criticized the measure.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 00:50 IST

