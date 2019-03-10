Karen Gillan convinced Matt Smith to say yes to 'Morbius'

"The Crown" star has revealed that his "Doctor Who" co-star was the one who convinced him to star in a superhero movie.

The 36-year-old recently joined the cast of Sony's Spider-Man spin-off film "Morbius", which will be headlined by winner

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Smith said Gillan, who portrays anti-hero Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, persuaded him to take on a role in "Morbius". However, the refrained from divulging the details of his character.

"Karen's amazing. She's going to end up ruling the world. I can't tell you her exact advice to me, I'd have to kill you. But she told me that she really likes it, making those movies. That was enough for me," the said.

"And that's been my experience so far. I really like the director, Daniel Espinosa, on ('Morbius'). I've kind of waited (comic book movies) out a bit. I nearly did one last year and then I didn't. This one felt right because of him," he added.

Apart from Leto and Smith, the film will also feature and

