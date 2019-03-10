Reports: Out-of-service bus explodes in Stockholm

Swedish media say a city bus that didn't have any passengers on it caught fire from an explosion in Stockholm, but there were no signs it was a terror attack.

Sweden's newspaper reported the was rushed to the hospital but no one else was known to have been injured.

told the newspaper an out-of-service city bus powered by caught fire.

Photos and video footage from the scene show the bus in flames and thick black smoke.

fire and rescue officials were called to the in central at about 11:25 a.m local time Sunday Authorities said the bus might have collided with barriers that hang above the tunnel's entrance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)