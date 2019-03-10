Boeing 'deeply saddened' by deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash

US said Sunday it was "deeply saddened" about the deaths of all 157 people aboard Ethiopian Flight 302 and would provide technical assistance to find out why its aircraft crashed.

The brand-new 737 -- which was delivered just last year -- was heading from to when it crashed after take-off.

" is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane," the company said in a statement.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian team," it said.

"A Boeing technical team is prepared to provide technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the "



The single-aisle MAX is one of the world's newest and most advanced commercial passenger jets.

But the company has come under fire for possible glitches with the plane, which entered service in 2017.

An Indonesian 737 MAX crashed into the Sea in October about 13 minutes after leaving Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

After investigators said that aircraft had problems with its airspeed indicator and angle of attack (AoA) sensors, Boeing issued a special bulletin telling operators what to do when they face the same situation.

