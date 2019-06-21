Karnataka celebrates international yoga day

The World Day was Fridaycelebrated across with people participating in various events.

Schools, other educational institutions, defence personnel, NCC cadets and politicians, especially from the BJP, took the lead role to make the events successful.

Hundreds of students from different schools and colleges, NCC cadets and defence officers presented a colourful programme here.

The coordinated postures by the participants left the audience spellbound.

S S Patil too joined the



celebrations amid Vedic chants.

Former and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowdadisplayed his yoga skills at his residence.

Conveying the secret of his fitness at the ripe age of87-year-old, Gowda performed many postures with ease.

The day was marked by grand celebrations at the BJP stateheadquarters where a large number of peopleperformed yoga.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)