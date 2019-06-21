Karnataka celebrates international yoga day

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

The World Yoga Day was Fridaycelebrated across Karnataka with people participating in various events.

Schools, other educational institutions, defence personnel, NCC cadets and politicians, especially from the BJP, took the lead role to make the events successful.

Hundreds of students from different schools and colleges, NCC cadets and defence officers presented a colourful yoga programme here.

The coordinated yoga postures by the participants left the audience spellbound.

State Health Minister S S Patil too joined the

celebrations amid Vedic chants.

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowdadisplayed his yoga skills at his residence.

Conveying the secret of his fitness at the ripe age of87-year-old, Gowda performed many postures with ease.

The day was marked by grand celebrations at the BJP stateheadquarters where a large number of peopleperformed yoga.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 18:55 IST

