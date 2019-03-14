'Kasab bridge' in south Mumbai collapses; 1 dead, 16 injured

-
ALSO READ
Bridge near bustling Mumbai train station collapses; 5 hurt
Turned away by 2 civic hospitals,woman delivers in local train
Two killed, over 100 injured in fire at Mumbai hospital
70-year-old woman dies in high-rise fire in south Mumbai
Media professional dies after falling from building in Mumbai
-
One person was killed and 16 persons injured after a major portion of a foot overbridge near a train station in south Mumbai collapsed Thursday evening, officials said.
The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.
All the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, a disaster management cell official said. The body from the collapse was taken to a nearby Mumbai hospital, he added.
The bridge which connected the area near the Times of India building with the iconic CSMT station was commonly knwon as 'Kasab bridge' after the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist passed through it during the terror attacks.
The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in, the official said.
Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured, he added.
While six injured were admitted to the nearby St. Geroge hospital, 10 were shifted to the G T hospital, he said.
"Fire brigade personnel reached the spot immediately and rescue work is in full swing. We have appealed the motorists to avoid the D N road to JJ flyover section," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU