'Kasab bridge' in south Mumbai collapses; 1 dead, 16 injured

One person was killed and 16 persons injured after a major portion of a foot overbridge near a train station in south collapsed Thursday evening, officials said.

The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.

All the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, a disaster management cell said. The body from the collapse was taken to a nearby hospital, he added.

The bridge which connected the area near the Times of with the iconic was commonly knwon as 'Kasab bridge' after the 26/11 attack terrorist passed through it during the terror attacks.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in, the said.

Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured, he added.

While six injured were admitted to the nearby St. Geroge hospital, 10 were shifted to the G T hospital, he said.

" personnel reached the spot immediately and rescue work is in full swing. We have appealed the motorists to avoid the D N road to JJ flyover section," he said.

