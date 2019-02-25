Kashmir Pandit delegation visits family of Major killed in encounter with terrorists

A delegation of Pandits visited the family of Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in district of earlier this month, and expressed condolences.

The joint delegation of the All India Kashmiri Samaj and the Sevak Samaj visited the parental home of the widow of the in on Monday, according to a statement.

Dhoundiyal was married to a Kashmiri Pandit.

The Major was among five security forces personnel killed in the February 18 encounter in which three JeM terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the terror attack, were gunned down.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)