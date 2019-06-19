Kate and William's police convoy hits UK pensioner

An 83-year-old woman was in a serious condition in a on Wednesday after being hit by a motorbike in the convoy carrying and his wife

The were travelling from their central home to Windsor, west of the capital, on Monday when a police outrider collided with the pensioner.

said they were "deeply concerned and saddened" and had contacted the woman, identified as "Irene".

"Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery," the palace said.

The couple were reported to have sent flowers to the woman, who is in a serious but stable condition, with tabloid reporting she sustained a broken pelvis.

A witness told the paper the "bike hit her and she spun round, off her feet and fell badly on the floor".

"The (driving) was devastated. But he was going on the wrong side of the road." The (IOPC) said it was investigating the collision "in line with procedure". William's grandfather Philip, the husband of Elizabeth II, was involved in a in January, injuring two women when he drove into their vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)