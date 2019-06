Man worships Donald Trump in T'gana, erects statue

An admirer of Donald Trump's "strong leadership" and "bold attitude" in Telangana has erected a six-foot-tall statue of the US at his home and worships him like a "god".

As tensions over trade-related issues heat up between and the US, Bussa Krishna, a 32-year-old from Konne village in district, unveiled the Trump statue and applied 'tilak' and garlanded it before performing "Abhishekam" and "Aarti" by chanting "Jai Jai Trump."



Krishna said he 'worships' Trump because he is a strong leader and he likes his bold attitude.

He said he wants to meet Trump some day.

His mother said Krishna spent Rs 1.3 lakh to install the statue and even organised feast for villagers.

On June 14, when Trump celebrated his 73rd birthday, Krishna pasted a poster of the US outside his home to wish him.

Next week, US is visiting and in his preview to the visit he has said the US is "open" to discuss trade issues but has also pushed to give American firms access to local markets.

