HC declines to quash case against film director Bharathiraja

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by veteran film director Bharathiraja seeking quashing of a case filed against him for his alleged defamatory speeches against Hindu Gods.
Justice G K Ilanthirayan declined to entertain the plea, noting that the charge sheet had already been filed in the case.
Earlier, the additional public prosecutor informed the judge that the charge sheet was filed in the case registered against Bharathiraja in a magistrate court here.
The judge in his brief order said, "As already charge sheet had been filed, the petitioner is not entitled for the relief he sought for. Dismissed."
The petitioner had alleged that the case had been foisted with mala fide intention because he was participating in agitations against the AIADMK government over the Cauvery issue.
The case against Bharathiraja was filed on a complaint by city resident Narayanan alleging that the director at a meeting here on January 18 last year had made derogatory remarks about Lord Vinayaka which hurt sentiments of Hindus.
The director was granted anticipatory bail by the high court on May 23 last year after he apprehended arrest in the case.
