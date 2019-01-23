Kathiresan guides Indian women's team to second win over Hong Kong

-
Midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan scored the solitary goal as Indian women's football team completed back-to-back victories over hosts Hong Kong, securing a hard-fought 1-0 win in the second international friendly on Wednesday.
This victory comes on the back of a 5-2 triumph over the same opposition in the first match on Monday.
The Indian eves will now set off for Indonesia for a couple of more preparatory friendlies.
India got off to a good start as forwards Dangmei Grace, combined with Indumathi and Anju Tamang to produce swift attacks, while the home side depended on set-pieces in an effort to inflict damage on the Indians.
Coach Maymol Rocky's team earned a free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box on the 17th minute, but Ratanbala Devi's shot was well negotiated by the Hong Kong defence.
Hong Kong goalkeeper Yuen Ki NG was in top form as she made save after save on both sides of the half-time to deny India the lead.
However, a substitution on the stroke of half-time seemed to do the trick for coach Maymol and her girls.
Pyari Xaxa's introduction after the changeover completely changed the tempo of the game, as India launched on a flurry of attacks.
Yuen Ki NG made as many as six saves after half-time, before Xaxa was finally able to unlock the Hong Kong defence on the 68th minute, setting Indumathi through with a delicate pass, which the latter put into the back of the net with great aplomb.
Unfortunately, Xaxa hobbled off with an injury in the dying moments of the match, and had to be replaced by Sandhiya Ranganathan.
The women's team is now set to travel to Indonesia, where they will face off against the Indonesia women's team on January 27 and January 30.
