Kaushal, Girish guide Uttarakhand to three-wicket win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

and starred with the bat as Uttarakhand defeated Services by three-wicket in a thrilling T20 match of the Trophy here Thursday.

Chasing 165 to win, Kaushal scored a 32-ball 58 to lay the foundation while Rauturi provided the late charge as Uttarakhand overhauled the target with one ball to spare.

Earlier, Nakul Verma (48) and RS Paliwal (54) powered Services to a competitive 164 after electing to bat first.

Among other matches, Maharashtra, Baroda and Puducherry also made a winning start to their campaign here.

Playing at Palam A Stadium, thrashed by 12 runs.

Asked to take first strike, posted a decent 149-5, riding on some useful contributions by NS Naik (41), NS Shaikh (41) and RD Gaikwad (35).

In reply, folded for 137 allout in 19.3 overs, despite a 61-ball 93 by Samarth Singh. Only AD Nath (10) posted a double figure as rest of the batsmen were dismissed for single score.

In another match, Atit Sheth claimed five wickets to guide Baroda to a eight-wicket win over

Electing to bat, folded for 100 in 19 overs with Sheth returning with figures of 4-0-13-5.

Baroda's top-order fired in unison as they overhaul the target, reaching 101-2 in 16.5 overs.

At Palam B Stadium, Puducherry defeated by three runs, courtesy 48-ball 89 by

Dogra blasted seven fours and six sixes in his innings to help Puducherry post 159-6 in 20 overs.

They then returned to restrict to 156-9 in 20 overs, despite a 51-ball 69 by opener PA Reddy.

Playing at Palam B stadium, Services' left-arm spinner Vikas Yadav returned with incredible figures of 4-0-9-5 but couldn't stop a rampaigning Uttarakhand.

Batting first, Services lost their first wicket in Ravi Chauhan (8) in the fourth over before G too was set packing in the sixth over as they slipped to 48-2 but opener Nakul held on the other end with a 47-ball 48 to take the team across the 100-mark.

Nakul was cleaned up by in the 16th over. Paliwal then produced six hits to the fence in his 35-ball unbeaten innings to help Services put a decent score.

In reply, Uttarakhand had a flying start as R Bhatia (20) and Kaushal shared a solid 72-run opening stand in 7.4 overs.

However, Yadav soon rocked the top and middle order with his left-arm spin bowling, dismissing Kaushal, VS Panwar (5), SA Rawat (3), Bhatia and (3) to reduce Uttarakhand to 100-5 in 13.1 overs.

Girish then took the onus on himself and blasted five sixes and two fours in his 27-ball 49 whirlwind innings to take them on the brink of victory. He was runout in the last over.

Brief Score:



Services: 164-5 in 20 overs (RS Paliwal 54; S Kashyap 1/18) beat Uttarakhand: 165-7 in 19.5 overs (KV Kaushal 58; V Yadav 5/9) by three wickets.

Maharashtra: 149-5 in 20 overs (NS Shaikh 41; 2/34) defeated Uttar Pradesh: 137 all in 19.3 overs (Samarth Singh 93; SS Bachhav 3/23) by 12 runs.

Tripura: 100 allout in 19 overs (NN Sen Chowdhury 21; A Sheth 5/13) lost to Baroda: 101-2 in 16.5 overs ( 32; T Saha 2/29) by 8 wickets.

Puducherry: 159-6 (P Dogra 89; M Hassan 2/29) defeated Hyderabad: P A Reddy 69; P Thamaraikannan 4/39) by three runs.

