Kavita Khanna throws her hat in the ring for Gurdaspur LS seat

Kavita Khanna, wife of late BJP MPVinod Khanna, Friday expressed willingness to contest the upcoming elections from Gurdaspur seat where her husband had been elected four times as

"After a lot of consideration, I feel that the people of Gurdaspur want to see me as their and I do not want to disappoint them," Kavita said.

However, she said the final decision on selecting the candidate for Gurdaspur seat will be taken by the BJP.

"I have been attached to this place for 20 years. One can gauge the sentiments of the people. I feel they would like me to be their If made the candidate (from Gurdaspur), I feel confident of winning," she said.

"I am not staking my claim simply because I am Vinod Khanna's wife. I believe that I know the constituency and I am connected with the people and I am committed to the constituency. On merit, I would be able to adequately do the work which needs to be done," said Kavita, who holds a degree in and accounting.

Kavita, a political greenhorn, said her actor-tuned-politician husband has earned a lot of love and respect from the people of Gurdaspur for carrying out enormous development works. She was in Pathankot on Friday to attend a party programme organised by the Mahila Morcha.

in a Gurdaspur rally on January 3 had recalled the efforts of for developing the area.

" made efforts for the progress of this place. He wanted to see modern and prosperous Gurdaspur, we have to realise his dream," Modi had said then.

Currently, Gurdaspur seat is represented by Congress who won the seat in 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after Vinod Khanna's death in April 2017.

Jakhar had defeated BJP candidate by a whopping margin of 1,93,219 votes in the bypoll.

Kavita was among the frontrunners for the BJP ticket during the 2017 bypoll, which is considered the BJP's stronghold, but the party had chosen Salaria over her.

had won this seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. He was popularly known as "sardar of bridges" for connecting remote villages in his constituency.

