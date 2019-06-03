Vidarbha, Marathwada to be in grip of heatwave till June 7

Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over and regions of till June 7, the warned Monday.

There will be no respite for Madhya also as the region will experience heatwave Tuesday as well, said the regional office of the Meteorological Department (IMD).

It means, except the coastal Konkan region, entire will be in grip of heatwave, which essentially means maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Vidarbha, and Madhya Maharashtra, the said.

While the heatwave would continue till Friday in most parts of the state, the maximum temperature would rise further in western Thursday and Friday, it said.

Meanwhile, Nagpur, the biggest city in Vidarbha, Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, according to the

Minimum temperature in the orange city stood at 29.7 degrees Celsius, which was slightly higher than the normal.

The other districts in which recorded 45 or above degrees Celsius temperature were: Amravati (45.4 degrees Celsius), Akola (45.9), Chandrapur (45.8), Wardha (46.8) and Yavatmal (45 degrees Celsius).

Large swathes of Maharashtra are already reeling under acute water shortage and thousands of tankers are supplying drinking water to rural parts of the state.

The situation is not going to change anytime soon as heatwave is going to be prevalent in the parched regions in the current week also, said an IMD

