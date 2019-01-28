Kejriwal lays foundation stone for construction of 11,000 new classrooms in Delhi schools

Monday laid foundation stone for construction of 11,000 new classrooms in over 200 government schools in

This is the second phase of infrastructure expansion by the government after construction of 8,000 new classrooms between 2015 and 2018.

"Building infrastructure isn't rocket science, but the way how confidence has been instilled in the teachers of government schools, through exposures at the most reputed institutes of the world like Cambridge, and Harvard," Kejriwal said.

"It's unbelievable that 300-350 students of schools got through IIT-JEE last year. I am from IIT, I know the hard work it takes," he added.

The foundation stone was laid at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in New Friends Colony.

"25 new schools have been built, 31 are under construction and the blue prints for 78 new schools have been decided," Deputy said at the event.

"We have no illusion that having built the right infrastructure, the work on is completed. Today schools perform better than even private schools, selections in competitive exams from government schools have gone up from 40-50 to more than 250," he said.

Sisodia said the fact that was kept away from politics is the reason why the government schools of the country are in such bad state. "It's high time we bring in the political discourse of the country.

