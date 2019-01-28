Jharkhand HC refuses to stop JPSC mains examination

The High Court



refused Monday to stop the undergoing mains examinations of the state public services commission, saying it would be injustice to the candidates.

The bench of and Justice Anubha Rawat, however, said that the Public Services Commission (JPSC) results should not be published till the court's order.

Appearing for petitioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, R S Mazumdar alleged before the bench that the JPSC changed rules after the start of the process of the examination which has many "irregularities".

He also alleged that some genuine candidates were left out of the exams.

The court also directed to make candidates as defendants and said a notice be published in two newspapers by January 30 so that candidates could become defendants.

The next date for hearing has been fixed for February 25.

The main examinations of the JPSC started on January 25 and will continue till February 1.

General submitted that as the examination has begun it would be improper to stop it midway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)