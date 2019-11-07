JUST IN
Ayodhya verdict: RPF cancels leaves; security tightened at 78 rail stations
Police vs lawyers: Delhi CM Kejriwal terms standoff 'very unfortunate'

After an 11-hour standoff, agitating police personnel called off their protest

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday termed the police-lawyer standoff as "very unfortunate" and said the situation should improve as soon as possible.

Thousands of police personnel laid an unprecedented siege outside the Police Headquarters on Tuesday, following a clash between the force and lawyers over a parking dispute at Tis Hazari Court on November 2.

"Advocates help people get justice and police provide them security both are very crucial for society. The clash between two is very unfortunate. The situation should improve as soon as possible," Kejriwal told reporters at an event here.

After an 11-hour standoff, agitating police personnel called off their protest.

Earlier this week, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said it is imperative to restore the trust between police and lawyers, and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter.

Meanwhile, lawyers in all the six district courts abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday and denied access to litigants in some courts.
First Published: Thu, November 07 2019. 19:30 IST

