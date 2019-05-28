JUST IN
LJP to recommend Ram Vilas Paswan as party representative in Modi govt

Chirag Paswan said it was Modi's prerogative to decide who will be the ministers in his government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chirag Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan
Chirag Paswan with his father Ram Vilas Paswan. Photo: PTI

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday passed a resolution, recommending its president Ram Vilas Paswan's name as the party's representative in the Modi government.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan told reporters that the party's parliamentary board unanimously passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting attended by all its six MPs and other senior office bearers.

He also played down reports that Ram Vilas Paswan, who is a Cabinet minister in the outgoing government, had pushed for his name in the new Council of Ministers, saying it was more out of fatherly feelings.

Chirag is son of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Narendra Modi will be sworn as prime minister for a second term on May 30.

Chirag Paswan said it was Modi's prerogative to decide who will be the ministers in his government, but the LJP would like to be represented by Ram Vilas Paswan in the new government.
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 14:25 IST

