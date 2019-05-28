LJP to recommend Ram Vilas Paswan as party representative in Modi govt

BJP ally on Tuesday passed a resolution, recommending its president Ram Vilas Paswan's name as the party's representative in the Modi government.

leader told reporters that the party's parliamentary board unanimously passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting attended by all its six MPs and other senior office bearers.

He also played down reports that Ram Vilas Paswan, who is a Cabinet minister in the outgoing government, had pushed for his name in the new Council of Ministers, saying it was more out of fatherly feelings.

Chirag is son of

will be sworn as prime minister for a second term on May 30.

said it was Modi's prerogative to decide who will be the ministers in his government, but the would like to be represented by in the new government.