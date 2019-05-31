Kellton Tech's Q4 net dips by 12.5%

: Kellton Tech Solutions, a digital transformation solutions provider, Friday said its net profit for the quarter-ended March 31, 2019, was down by 12.5 per cent to Rs 19.53 crore against Rs 22.31 crore during the same quarter in FY 18.

The total revenue for the quarter under discussion was also down by 11.2 per cent to Rs 191 crore. It was Rs 215 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, a statement from the company said.

Chairman and whole-time Niranjan Chintam, in the statement, said FY 19 has been challenging and some parts of the companys business have not grown as fast as expected.

"However, we continue to invest in people, processes, and technologies to increase our footprint in the enterprise market. The company is also investing heavily in strengthening sales and delivery teams across different regions," he said.

The total revenue was Rs 819.20 crore for FY 19 as compared to Rs 786.20 crore in the previous year, reflecting a growth of 4.2 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, the statement said.

