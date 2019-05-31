PM holds bilateral talks with BIMSTEC leaders; focus on boosting ties

Friday held separate meetings with Sri Lankan Sirisena, Nepalese K P Sharma and Bhutanese Lotay Tshering, exploring ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

A day after taking charge as prime minister for a second term, Modi also held extensive talks with and PM of

The foreign leaders came to to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

In the meeting between Modi and Sirisena, both leaders noted that terrorism and extremism continue to pose threat to humanity and expressed commitment for closer bilateral cooperation for peace and security in and the region, the external affairs ministry said.

was hit by a wave of bombings last month in which over 250 people were killed.

"Modi warmly thanked for his gesture of attending the ceremony and also for his good wishes. He conveyed his government's continued commitment to further foster friendly bilateral ties with Sri Lanka," the MEA said.

On the meeting between Modi and Jugnauth, it said both leaders agreed to work together to achieve the shared vision of security and growth of the two countries and the region.

"Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries in all spheres," said the MEA.

Modi also held talks with his counterpart K P Sharma during which both leaders expressed their commitment in further deepening relations.

On Modi's talks with Bhutanese PM Tshering, the MEA said the two leaders discussed bilateral commitments and agreed to further solidify the traditionally strong ties.

The prime minister also held a bilateral meeting with President during which they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

In his first engagement after being sworn in, the prime minister held a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who attended the oath taking ceremony as the of the

"Recalling that and have warm and friendly relations, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the strengthening of bilateral cooperation over the years," the MEA said.

invited leaders of the for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries as well as Jeenbekov and Jugnauth for Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and

In 2014, Modi had invited all SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister for his swearing-in ceremony, in a major initiative to reach out to the neighbourhood.

However, this time, the BIMSTEC leaders were invited, which was seen as an attempt to avoid inviting for the event.

Founded in 1997, BIMSTEC currently represents over 1.5 billion people and having a combined of USD 3.5 trillion.

