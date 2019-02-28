Kent RO to venture into car security solution market, ropes in SRK as brand ambassador

-
Water purifier maker Kent RO Systems is venturing into the car security solution market and has announced to rope in Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador for the segment.
The Noida-based company has plans to introduce its range of automotive security devices for vehicles by the end of the next month, said Kent RO Systems in a statement.
It plans to roll out a 360-degree campaign with Khan to promote this product range.
"The product, which the company is launching shortly, is an automotive security product. It will target male consumers and hence the decision to rope in Shahrukh Khan," said Kent RO Systems Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Gupta.
He further added that the company would launch the product in the last week of March.
According to him, its security system is meant for luxury cars which are mainly chauffeur-driven and owners need to keep a tab on their location.
The company is sensing a good opportunity in the automotive security segment, which, it believes, is untapped till now.
The product has been priced at Rs 18,000 and will be exclusively sold through online platform Amazon.
