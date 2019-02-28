Kent RO to venture into car security solution market, ropes in SRK as brand ambassador

is venturing into the and has announced to rope in as brand

The Noida-based company has plans to introduce its range of for vehicles by the end of the next month, said in a statement.

It plans to roll out a 360-degree campaign with Khan to promote this product range.

"The product, which the company is launching shortly, is an It will target male consumers and hence the decision to rope in Shahrukh Khan," said

He further added that the company would launch the product in the last week of March.

According to him, its security system is meant for luxury cars which are mainly chauffeur-driven and owners need to keep a tab on their location.

The company is sensing a good opportunity in the automotive security segment, which, it believes, is untapped till now.

The product has been priced at Rs 18,000 and will be exclusively sold through

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)