Qatar Airways flight gets delayed by about five hrs at Kolkata airport as fire detected in engine

A Doha-bound flight got delayed by about five hours at Kolkata on Thursday after a fire was detected in one of its engines, Airports Authority of (AAI) officials said on Thursday.

At the time of the boarding of QR-541, which had the standard time of departure at 3.15 am, the pilot saw fire indication in auxiliary power unit, they said.

Auxiliary power unit, which is the smallest engine, is at the tail end of the aircraft. Its job is to fire up the main engines of the aircraft.

The flight left for its destination at around 8.10 am after the issue was resolved, they said.

The in a statement said," regrets the delay to flight QR541 from Kolkata's to due to a technical issue on board that resulted in a short delay."



It said that all passengers were provided refreshments.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and understanding, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by this situation. The safety and security of our passengers remains Qatar Airways' top priority," it added.

