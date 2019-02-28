Bengal keep Super League hopes alive; Karnataka register sixth win in row

Bengal put up an all-round show to prevail over by 26 runs and register their second successive win, that kept alive their hopes in Group D of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here Thursday.

top-scored with a 41-ball 59 (3x4s, 2x6s) while struck a quickfire 42 from 27 balls, studded with three sixes to help Bengal post a stiff 188 for four after being put into bat at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi.

Fresh from his century against on Wednesday, Wriddhiman Saha failed to make it big, getting out for 26 but after his departure Tiwary along with his deputy Abhimanyu put on 86 runs in quick time to take Bengal ahead.

Later, it was some power hitting by (30 not out from 18 balls; 3x4, 1x6) and Ritwik (13 not out from nine balls) that propped up Bengal's total with the duo notching up 39 runs in last three overs.

In reply, Sayan Ghosh (4/32) bowled brilliantly at the death while (3/25) grabbed the top three, which included the wicket of (54 from 36 balls; 3x4s, 4x6s) to restrict their opponents to 162 for nine.

grabbed 2 for 34 as the Bengal pace trio shared nine wickets between them to seal their fourth win.

With two matches to go, Bengal (16) remained on the second spot ahead of (16) on net-run rate.

Karnataka, on the other hand, remained firmly at the top of the table with 24 points after their sixth win on the trot when they hammered hosts Odisha by 51 runs at the here.

Opener cracked his third half-century of the tournament in a 59-ball 89 (10x4s, 2x6s) to take to a challenging 155 for nine after being sent in.

Wickets kept on falling around him but Kadam held his fort and batted till the final over to lead his side to a winning total.

In reply, Odisha batsmen put up a sloppy display and failed to get going to be bundled out for 104 in 18.1 overs with leg-spinner KC Cariappa (4/15) and medium pacer V Koushik (3/8) inflicting bulk of the damage.

Brief Scores:



At Barabati Stadium: 80/9 in 15 overs ( 4/20) lost to 81/3 in 8.4 overs (Yashu Sharma 26) by seven wickets.

155/9 in 20 overs ( 89; Biplab Samantray 2/10, Pappu Roy 2/21) beat Odisha 104 in 18.1 overs (Suryakant Pradhan 32; KC Cariappa 4/15, V Koushik 3/8, Jagadeesha Suchith 2/27) by 51 runs.

At DRIEMS Ground: Bengal 188/4 in 20 overs ( 59, 42, 30 not out; Shivendra Singh 2/28) beat 162/9 in 20 overs ( 54, Amandeep Khare 30; Sayan Ghosh 4/32) by 26 runs.

122/8 in 20 overs (Taruwar Kohli 52; Akhilesh Sahani 4/35) lost to 125/2; in 11.4 overs (Samarth Seth 66 not out) by eight wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)