Kenya Barris locks first Netflix series, will star opposite Rashida Jones

American has set his first series, in which he will serve as the scribe and will also star opposite Jones.

The single-camera comedy is titled "Black Excellence", reported Deadline.

It will be inspired by Barris' "irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest" approach to parenting, relationships, race and culture.

Barris' production company, Khalabo Ink Society, will produce.

He will also serve as alongside Jones and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)