Ker Assembly condemns Hindu Mahasabha's action of burning

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

The Kerala Assembly Friday condemned the action of right-wing All India Hindu Mahasabha burning an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi, in an enactment of his assassination on his death anniversary.

Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the Assembly condemn the action of the Hindu Mahasabha activists who fired at the effigy before setting it ablaze on Wednesday.

"The act of the Mahasabha was barbaric. The incident of enacting the killing of Gandhi and praising Godse was anti-national," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Five suspects, allegedly belonging to the All India Hindu Mahasabha, had fired at the effigy before setting it ablaze in Aligarh on Wednesday. They have been arrested.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 21:10 IST

