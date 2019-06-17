Ker HC stays govt decision to bring state education under single directorate

The High Court Monday stayed the state government's decision to implement recommendations of the report, which proposes single directorate for the sector.

Justice P V Asha stayed the government's decision to bring the Directorate of Public Instruction, and Vocational under the Directorate of General Education, while considering a batch of writ petitions filed by the (NSS) and others.

Appreciating the plea that the integration offends the provisions of Rules, the high court stayed all further proceedings undertaken by the government pursuant to the report.

The decision to implement the report was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by last month.

It was also decided to implement the suggestions of the report in phases.

The report recommends upgrading the professional qualification of teachers and bringing the school sector in the state under single directorate, in an effort to revamp it.

The NSS moved court against the government's decision, saying that if the recommendations were implemented, they would "sabotage" the public education system and leave the education field in a mess.

C Ravindranath had recently informed the state assembly that the move was aimed at improving the academic standards.

Earlier, the government had called a meeting with teaching and non-teaching staff associations to discuss the implementation of the report, but a majority of the representatives refused to support it.

