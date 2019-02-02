Kerala police stations to go green

: Police stations in are getting ready to go green with trees and flowering plants on their premises, thanks to an innovative initiative of the authorities.

has issued an order directing that trees and plants be grown on the premises of all the stations and offices coming under the police department.

The 'eco-friendly' initiative is part of efforts to change the conventional perception about police stations and create a good rapport with the common people who approach the with complaints.

In the order issued to the district police chiefs and unit heads, Behera wanted to make use of all available land on the stations' premises to grow trees and plants, an official statement said here.

However, it also asked that exotic trees like acacia, which pose a threat to the ecology, be avoided and instead native fruit-bearing trees and flowering plants be chosen.

The trees should be planted and grown without affecting the daily duties at the stations, including parade and training drills, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)