Honour killing survivor sacked for remarks against Constitution

Kausalya, an honour killing survivor, was sacked by the Wellington Cantonment Board for her alleged remarks against the country's Constitution, official sources said Saturday.
She was employed as a junior assistant at the board-- under the Ministry of Defence-- near Coonoor in Nilgiris district.
In an interview to a foreign news channel, Kausalya reportedly said she did not believe in the country's Constitution and that it neglected Tamil Nadu on all fronts.
Three people had attacked Kausalya and her husband Shankar with sickles in public view near a bus stand in Tirupur district on March 13, 2016 allegedly at the behest of her father, who was opposed to their inter-caste marriage.
Shankar, a Dalit, died while being taken to the hospital while Kausalya, who hails from Dindigul district, survived with head injuries.
A video footage of the chilling attack had gone viral triggering public outrage in the state.
In December 2018, Kausalya had tied the knot with 'Parai' artist Sakthi in Coimbatore.
