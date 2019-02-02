Honour killing survivor sacked for remarks against Constitution

Kausalya, an honour killing survivor, was sacked by the Wellington Board for her alleged remarks against the country's Constitution, official sources said Saturday.

She was employed as a at the board-- under the Ministry of Defence-- near Coonoor in district.

In an interview to a foreign channel, reportedly said she did not believe in the country's Constitution and that it neglected on all fronts.

Three people had attacked and her husband with sickles in public view near a bus stand in district on March 13, 2016 allegedly at the behest of her father, who was opposed to their inter-caste marriage.

Shankar, a Dalit, died while being taken to the hospital while Kausalya, who hails from district, survived with head injuries.

A video footage of the chilling attack had gone viral triggering public outrage in the state.

In December 2018, had tied the knot with 'Parai' in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)