Kerala reports 13,773 coronavirus cases, 87 more deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Bank holidays in July 2021: Full list of days banks will be shut in India
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
Goa's Mopa airport to be commissioned by Aug 22: Governor Koshyari
Goa govt making efforts to resume mining, says Governor Koshyari
-
Kerala on Thursday
recorded13,773 fresh COVID-19casespushing the total infection count to 31,17,083 while the number of people who have succumbed to thevirusrose to 15,025 with 87 more deaths.
As many as12,370people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to29.82 lakhand the number of activecasesin the state to 1,19,022, a state government release said.
In the last 24 hours, 1,25,742 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 10.95 per cent.
So far,2.49 crore samples have been tested, it said.
Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram with 1867 cases, Kozhikode1674, Ernakulam 1517,Thrissur 1390 and Kollam 1100.
Of the newcases, 57 are health workers, 56 had come from outside the state and 13,043 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 617 cases, the release said.
There are currently 3,95,560 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.
Of these, 3,70,675 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,885 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU