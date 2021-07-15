Kerala reports 13,773 coronavirus cases, 87 more deaths in 24 hours

on Thursday



recorded13,773 fresh COVID-19casespushing the total infection count to 31,17,083 while the number of people who have succumbed to thevirusrose to 15,025 with 87 more deaths.

As many as12,370people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to29.82 lakhand the number of activecasesin the state to 1,19,022, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,25,742 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 10.95 per cent.

So far,2.49 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram with 1867 cases, Kozhikode1674, Ernakulam 1517,Thrissur 1390 and Kollam 1100.

Of the newcases, 57 are health workers, 56 had come from outside the state and 13,043 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 617 cases, the release said.

There are currently 3,95,560 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 3,70,675 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,885 in hospitals.

