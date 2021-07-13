India records 2,020 new Covid-19 fatalities; daily cases at 31,443

-
ALSO READ
China dismisses Joe Biden's remarks on Hong Kong's Apple Daily closure
Hong Kong's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser
Last print edition of Apple Daily newspaper sold out across Hong Kong
Tech, media, banks in HK fear end to business after Apple Daily closure
Hong Kong's now-defunct Apple Daily editorial writer arrested at airport
-
India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,10,784 with 2,020 new deaths recorded after Madhya Pradesh reconciled its fatality data, while 31,443 new coronavirus cases were reported, the lowest in 118 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
India's total tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 3,09,05,819.
The active cases have declined to 4,31,315 and comprise 1.40 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
As many as 17,40,325 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,40,58,138.
The daily positivity rate has decliend to 1.81 per cent . It has been less than three per cent for 22 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.28 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,63,720 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.
Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 38.14 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,
70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU