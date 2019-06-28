Kerala startups grab global exposure at innovation fest in

Gaining global exposure, eight startups, incubated at the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), participated inSoutheast Asia's largest innovation festival in Singapore, pitching their ideas and products.

Some of the startups have also been invited by various countries to introduce their products.

Based on the discussions held in Singapore, further steps will be taken to showcase their products in the respective countries, a press release said.

KSUM has so far taken close to 120 startups to international destinations, enabling them to establish market access in different countries.

A platform to showcase Asia's most innovative developments, the 'Innovfest Unbound 2019' had the presence of Kerala startups from the domain of new technologies as Indias sole representation.

These startups showcased their products at the two-day event, which concluded Friday and impressed most participants of over 15,000 entrepreneurs, brands, corporates, investors and tech startups from 100-plus countries, the release said.

The start-ups which received attention were Agrima Infotech, Resfeber Infosolutions, Ignitarium, Indograce Ecommerce, Alcodex Technologies, TutorComp Infotech India, Caspar Technologies and Freelance Teams.

Innovfest Unbound 2019 was the anchor event of Smart Nation Innovations, a week-long series of events that showcase Asias most innovative developments and was organised by NUS Enterprise and Unbound.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)