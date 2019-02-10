Food poisoning: 50 students fall ill in Jharkhand

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Lohardaga (Jharkhand) 

At least 50 school students fell after eating 'prasad' in Lohardaga district on Sunday, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said.

The students of the school at Ita village in the age group of 6-7 year had 'prasad' after Saraswati puja.

According to Dr Kumar, the children of the school started vomiting after taking 'bundi' and have been admitted to the Sadar hospital.

"All of them are out of danger," he said, adding they suffered food poisoning.

Meanwhile, a teacher of the school, said the school authorities would look into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 20:30 IST

