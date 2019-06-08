Odisha Governor not to hold 'At Home' party

Prof Ganeshi Lal will not hold the 'At Home' party on the occasion of this year expressing solidarity with the people affected by cyclone Fani, an said Saturday.

"In solidarity with people affected by in the state, has decided not to hold the 'At Home' celebration on the occasion of Independence Day-2019," a said.

The move comes in view of the devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm that ravaged coastal districts of and killed at least 64 people after making a landfall in Puri on May 3.

As part of ongoing practice, the hosts 'At Home' party at Raj Bhavan on and on August 15 and January 26 respectively every year.

Dignitaries including the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, judges, Assembly Speaker, ministers, MPs from Odisha, MLAs and distinguished persons from different spheres of life are invited to the party.

fighters of the state are also felicitated on the occasion.

