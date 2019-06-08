Naxals torch bus in C'garh after asking passengers to alight

Naxals torched a bus in district of Chhattisgarh, after asking the passengers to alight, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday evening between Kutru and Farsegarh villages when the private passenger bus was on its way to Bedre from town, a senior police said.

Around a dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus belonging to Jai Bhawani Travels, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off, he said.

None of the passengers or crew was harmed in the incident. However, the bus was completely damaged in the incident, the added.

Security forces have rushed to the spot and combing operations to apprehend the Naxals involved in the incident were underway, he said.

As Maoists are observing ' week' from June 5, vigil in Bastar region has been stepped up, the said.

Bastar division comprises seven districts, namely Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker.

The outlawed (Maoist) observes 'Jan Pituri' week every year in memory of their slain leaders. During this period, which generally coincides with the arrival of monsoon, Maoists focus on recruitment of fresh cadres by spreading their propaganda, he said.

