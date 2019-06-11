JUST IN
Key member of global fake currency racket held in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 32-year-old man alleged to be a key member of an international fake currency racket was arrested near Kashmere Gate here, police said Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Saran district in Bihar, they said.

Fake Indian currency with face value of Rs 5 lakh was seized from his possession, a senior police officer said, adding further details are awaited.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 16:35 IST

