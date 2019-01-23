Kharge to head Maharashtra Cong's coordination committee

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi set up various committees for the party's Maharashtra unit on Wednesday with senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge chairing the crucial coordination committee and former Union minister Shushil Kumar Shinde heading the campaign committee.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chauhan will head the party's manifesto committee for the state.

The coordination committee will have top leaders from the state as members. Former journalist and Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar has been appointed the chairman of the media and communication committee, while the election committee chairman will be former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Veteran Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan has been appointed as the chairman of the publicity and publication committee.

