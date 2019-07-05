Khattar hails Union Budget; INLD says dashed people's hopes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday hailed the Union Budget, saying it would give a decisive push to job creation and investment, building the foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy.

Saying that the Budget carried the imprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking, he said it focused on the welfare of a broad section of society.

"It will surely spur growth and investment. The thrust on building infrastructure, taking power and clean cooking facility to every rural household by 2022, stress on zero budget farming and pension benefits for three crore retail traders justify it as a a budget for 'gaon, garib and kisan', he said.

He also hailed proposals like retaining the income tax exemption limit for taxpayers at Rs 5 lakh and making PAN and Aadhaar interchangeable for filing tax returns.

Meanwhile, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Birbal Dass Dhalia expressed disappointment over the Budget, saying it was a huge let down for farmers in particular and the common man in general.

He said it ignored farmers, who had been hoping that the new BJP government would deal with the challenges faced by them with a fresh approach.

"It is disheartening to note that the callousness towards farmers continues," he said.

Dhalia added that the middle and lower middle class also felt cheated as they had hoped for an increase in tax exemption limit.

